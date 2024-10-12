



In a significant boost to India’s border infrastructure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today virtually dedicated 75 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) infrastructure projects to the nation, valued at ₹2,236 crore. These projects, which include 22 roads, 51 bridges, and two other works, are spread across 11 states and union territories (UTs), further bolstering India’s defence preparedness and contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions.





The projects were inaugurated from the Trishakti Corps Headquarters in Sukna, West Bengal, with a major highlight being the opening of the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim. This road serves as a vital link between Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and the Zuluk axis, enhancing connectivity in the strategic region.





In his address, Rajnath Singh praised the BRO’s dedication in completing these projects in challenging terrains and adverse weather conditions, underlining the government’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s defence and border infrastructure. He highlighted that these initiatives would play a crucial role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047.’





With the completion of these 75 projects, the BRO has achieved a milestone of 111 infrastructure projects in 2024 alone, at an overall cost of ₹3,751 crore. This includes the state-of-the-art Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, inaugurated by the Prime Minister earlier this year. Last year, the BRO dedicated 125 infrastructure projects, costing ₹3,611 crore, to the nation.





Singh emphasized the government’s focus on border development, pointing out a significant shift in approach since 2014. The earlier hesitation, based on concerns that developed border areas could be exploited by adversaries, has given way to a strategy that prioritizes infrastructure growth in these crucial regions, especially in the North-East. He expressed optimism that the increased allocation of Rs 6,500 crore for the BRO in the Union Budget 2024-25 would further accelerate strategic infrastructure development and foster socio-economic progress.





Singh assured that India is on track to becoming one of the safest and strongest nations in the world, thanks to these developments in border infrastructure.





The event witnessed the presence of key military and government officials, including Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and Chief Ministers and Governors from various states, who participated both physically and virtually.





(With Input From Agencies)







