



New Delhi: India has "noted with serious concern" the attack on a Puja mandap in Dhaka and the theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira in Bangladesh and termed them "deplorable acts." India has urged the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship.





In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira."





He further said, "These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now."





MEA spokesperson's statement comes after an incident of a 'crude bomb' being thrown at a Durga Puja Mandap in the Tantibazar area of Old Dhaka. The bomb caught fire slightly and no one was injured in the incident, Bangladesh-based Prothomalo reported.





Calling for the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, Jaiswal said, "We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time."





Police have found the bomb made by filling a glass bottle with petrol, according to Prothomalo report. The incident took place around 7 pm (local time) on Friday. According to locals, a group of youths from an alley beside the Puja mandap tossed a bottle aiming at the altar. When the volunteers ran after the attackers, they were attacked with knives.





At least five people have been injured due to the attack. After the attack at the Puja mandap, an additional commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Rezaul Karim Mallik visited the site of the incident.





Later, while speaking to reporters, Mallik said that the attack took place centering a mugging incident. Three people have been detained from the site. He further said that attempts are being made to learn more details by questioning them, Prothomalo reported.





Earlier on Friday, MEA said that India is deeply disturbed by the reported incident of theft of a religious article from a temple in Bangladesh and has urged Bangladesh law enforcement authorities to investigate the matter and bring the guilty to book, according to sources.





The sources stated that the High Commission in Dhaka is in touch with Bangladesh authorities regarding the incident. A crown of the Goddess Kali has been stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira's Shyamnagar. This crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the temple in March 2021, as reported by The Daily Star.





"BD law enforcement authorities urged to investigate the incident, recover the stolen article and bring the guilty to book," the sources said.





Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh expressed deep concern and urged the Government of Bangladesh to investigate the theft.





"We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit to We express deep concern & urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown & take action against the perpetrators," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh wrote on X.





The theft occurred on Thursday between 2.00 pm and 2.30 pm, after Temple Priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day's worship. The cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity's head, as reported by The Daily Star.





"We are reviewing the temple's CCTV footage to identify the thief," Inspector Taizul Islam of Shyamnagar Police Station was quoted as saying by the Bangladesh daily. The stolen crown, made of silver and gold-plated, holds significant cultural and religious importance





According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths scattered across India and neighbouring countries.





The name "Jeshoreshwari" means "Goddess of Jeshore." During his visit to Bangladesh in 2021, PM Modi visited the Jeshoreshwari Temple and placed the crown on the head of the deity as a symbolic gesture.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







