



Reliance Infrastructure has announced a significant investment of ₹10,000 crore in a major greenfield defence project located in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. This initiative aims to establish the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC), which will be the largest integrated defence manufacturing project by a private sector company in India. The company has secured 1,000 acres of land in the Watad Industrial Area for this development.





The investment will be spread over the next ten years and focuses on the production of explosives, ammunition, and small arms. Reliance Infrastructure's subsidiaries, Jai Armaments Ltd and Reliance Defence Ltd, already possess government licenses for manufacturing arms and ammunition. The project is expected to foster potential joint ventures with up to six leading global defence firms and will cover a wide range of products, including small to large calibre ammunition and terminally guided munitions (TGM) for both civil and military applications.





This project is expected to play a crucial role in bolstering India's defence manufacturing sector, aligning with the government's initiatives to promote self-reliance in defence production. The investment will likely create numerous job opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the region.





This move positions Reliance Infrastructure alongside other major players in the defence sector, such as TATA Group and Adani, as it seeks to expand its footprint in India's growing defence manufacturing landscape.







