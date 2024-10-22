Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Tuesday said the naval force was happy to learn about India and China reaching an agreement on patrolling along the LAC in eastern Ladakh as he underlined that in national security issues, it is "not easy" to come to any kind of a settlement. He said this during a media interaction held at Kota House ahead of the third edition of Navy's flagship seminar Swavlamban.

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan recently commented on the complexities surrounding the India-China talks, particularly regarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. His remarks came shortly after India announced an agreement with China on patrolling arrangements along the LAC, aimed at resolving issues stemming from the 2020 border skirmishes.





He emphasized that achieving any kind of settlement in national security matters is inherently challenging due to multiple factors, including differing views, perceptions, and emotive issues related to land and national security considerations. "In national security issues, it is not easy to come to any kind of a settlement," he stated.





Swaminathan acknowledged that negotiations must address various elements of national consciousness, making the process intricate and multifaceted. Despite these challenges, he expressed satisfaction with the recent developments, indicating that "all of us are happy" about the agreement reached.





The agreement allows Indian and Chinese soldiers to resume patrolling as they did prior to the tensions that escalated in 2020. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed that the disengagement process has been completed, marking a significant step towards normalizing relations along the border.





This dialogue reflects ongoing efforts to stabilize relations between India and China after a series of confrontations that began in 2020, highlighting both the progress made and the complexities that remain in achieving a lasting resolution.











