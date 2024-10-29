



Heavy fighting continues in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector as security forces engage in operations against terrorists. As of Tuesday morning, security forces have reportedly killed three terrorists during ongoing encounters, following an earlier incident where two militants were neutralized after an attack on an Indian Army convoy near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.





Initial Attack: The situation escalated on Monday when terrorists opened fire on an army convoy, prompting a significant response from security forces. This led to an intense eight-hour gunfight, resulting in the death of at least one terrorist initially.





On Tuesday, operations resumed at first light, with reports indicating that commandos from various units, including the 9 Para Special Forces and the National Security Guard (NSG), are actively involved. An intermittent exchange of fire has been reported as forces search for remaining militants.





By Tuesday morning, officials confirmed that three terrorists had been killed during the encounters. The operations are characterized by heavy gunfire, with security forces employing various tactical measures to neutralize threats in the area.





A four-year-old valiant Army dog, Phantom, died after being hit by a bullet during the operation.

In a first, the Army has also pressed its four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and strengthening the cordon around the attack site, while helicopters and drones were also deployed to locate the hiding terrorists.





The situation remains fluid as security forces continue their operations in Akhnoor, with updates expected as the situation develops.







