



The Indian Army has initiated a significant procurement process to enhance its artillery capabilities by issuing a tender worth approximately ₹7,000 crore for the acquisition of advanced artillery guns. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to modernize the army's artillery systems with a focus on indigenously designed and manufactured equipment.





The tender aims to purchase 400 howitzers classified under the Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured (IDDM) category. The primary goal is to procure 155 mm/52 calibre towed artillery gun systems (TAGS) that are lighter and more versatile than existing models.





The weight limit for these new guns is set at 15,000 kg, and they are expected to have a firing range of up to 40 km.





This procurement is crucial for bolstering India's indigenous defence capabilities, aligning with the "Make in India" initiative.





The new artillery systems are intended to replace older models, such as the 105 mm in-field guns, which, while lightweight, lack the necessary firepower for modern combat scenarios.





The new howitzers will incorporate several advanced features:





The emphasis on reducing weight will enhance mobility, especially in high-altitude areas where deployment can be challenging. The 155 mm calibre standardization aims to improve lethality and operational flexibility.





Features will include automated systems for sighting and ammunition handling, improving accuracy and response times during engagements.





Several Indian defence firms are expected to compete for this tender, including:





- Bharat Forge - Larsen & Toubro - Adani Defence & Aerospace - Ordnance Factory Board





These companies have been involved in previous artillery projects and are well-positioned to meet the Army's requirements for advanced artillery systems.





Requirement of Enhance Capabilities

The acquisition of new howitzers by the Indian Army is set to significantly enhance its operational capabilities in several key areas:

Enhanced Firepower

The new 155mm/52 calibre towed guns and 105mm mounted howitzers are designed to deliver greater firepower with improved range and precision. This will enable the Army to engage targets more effectively, especially in high-altitude regions like the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Mobility And Deployment

The emphasis on lighter artillery systems means that these howitzers can be more easily transported and deployed in challenging terrains. This mobility is crucial for rapid response capabilities in dynamic battlefield scenarios.

Indigenization And Self-Reliance

By sourcing these howitzers from domestic manufacturers, the Indian Army is bolstering local defence industries. This not only supports economic growth but also ensures that the Army has access to cutting-edge technology developed within the country.

Modernization of Artillery

The new systems will incorporate modern technologies such as automated firing systems, advanced sighting equipment, and precision-guided munitions. This integration enhances operational effectiveness and situational awareness on the battlefield.

Strategic Advantage

The upgraded artillery capabilities will provide the Indian Army with a strategic edge against potential adversaries, particularly in light of ongoing tensions in border regions. The ability to deliver accurate firepower quickly can deter aggression and improve overall defence posture.





Requirement of Specialised Ammunition Types





The new 155 mm/52 calibre towed artillery guns being procured by the Indian Army are designed to fire a variety of specialized ammunition types, enhancing their operational flexibility and effectiveness on the battlefield.

High Explosive (HE) Shells

Standard HE Shells: These are filled with explosives like TNT or Composition B, designed for blast effects and fragmentation against personnel and light fortifications. Extended Range HE Shells: These include Base Bleed (BB) variants that optimize range while maintaining lethality.

Terminally Guided Munitions (TGM)

These advanced shells feature guidance systems that allow for precision targeting, significantly improving accuracy compared to conventional shells. They can be controlled during flight for enhanced manoeuvrability, achieving a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of around 10 meters.

Smart Artillery Shells

Developed in collaboration with IIT-Madras, these shells will incorporate navigation and control systems based on the Indian NavIC satellite constellation. They are expected to offer improved accuracy and lethality, with capabilities for multiple detonation modes (point detonation, height of burst, delayed detonation).

Smoke And Illumination Rounds

Smoke Shells: Used for obscuring troop movements or marking targets, these rounds can produce multispectral smoke to mask visibility in both visible and infrared spectrums.

Illumination Shells: Designed to light up areas for better visibility during night operations.

Specialized Anti-Structure Ammunition

Certain HE shells are designed specifically for penetrating structures, enhancing their effectiveness against fortified positions.

These diverse ammunition types ensure that the new artillery guns will be versatile and capable of addressing various combat scenarios, from direct fire support to area denial and target illumination. This capability is crucial for modern warfare, where adaptability and precision are paramount.



This procurement initiative reflects the Indian Army's commitment to modernizing its artillery capabilities through indigenous production. By acquiring these new howitzers, the Army aims to enhance its operational effectiveness while supporting local defence manufacturing. The completion of this project is part of a broader modernization plan that targets full operational capability by 2042.







