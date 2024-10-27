



On October 27, 2024, the Indian Army's Romeo Force, in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) police, successfully dismantled a Pakistani terror hideout in the Balnoi sector of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. During this operation, they recovered two grenades and three Pakistani mines, underscoring the persistent security threats in the region.





This operation was part of a broader effort to enhance security following recent terrorist attacks that resulted in significant casualties, including the deaths of two Army soldiers and two civilian porters on October 24. Authorities have since intensified search operations across various areas in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly focusing on Tangmarg and regions linked to recent violence.





In addition to this operation, a counter-intelligence initiative led to the capture of individuals involved in recruiting for a newly formed terrorist organization known as "Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim" (TLM), which is reportedly an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operated by a Pakistani handler. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered enhanced security measures around critical infrastructure in response to these threats.





On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the police to tighten security measures around key infrastructure projects and construction camps in the union territories. He further directed a security audit of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, night patrolling and area domination.





The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out a major operation in six districts of the Valley and caught recruiters linked to a terror outfit. The counterintelligence unit informed that the raids were conducted in districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam.





The officials said that they were able to dismantle a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation called “Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim” (TLM), which is said to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that was being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as Baba Hamas.







