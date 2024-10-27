



Pakistan has formally requested China to increase the limit of their bilateral currency swap agreement from CNY 30 billion (approximately $4.3 billion) to CNY 40 billion (around $5.6 billion). This request was made by Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb during discussions with Chinese officials, emphasizing the need for enhanced financial cooperation between the two nations.





The currency swap agreement, originally established to facilitate trade and improve liquidity, has been a crucial financial tool for Pakistan, particularly as it seeks to manage its balance of payments challenges. The existing limit has already been utilized significantly for debt repayments, prompting the request for an increase to better support Pakistan's economic stability and development efforts.





This move reflects Pakistan's ongoing reliance on Chinese financial support amid broader economic challenges and aligns with China's strategy to deepen economic ties with its regional partners.







