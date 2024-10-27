



On October 26, 2024, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Pankaj Kotiya in Porbandar for allegedly sharing sensitive information about the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with a Pakistani agent.





The accused identified as Pankaj Kotiya, is being interrogated by the police.





The arrest followed intelligence reports indicating that Kotiya was lured by an individual using the alias "Riya," who is believed to be a Pakistani spy. He reportedly provided details regarding ICG vessels and their operational jetty, raising significant security concerns.





Authorities have emphasized the seriousness of this breach, as it could potentially compromise national security and maritime operations. The investigation is ongoing, and further details about Kotiya's activities and connections to foreign agents are expected to emerge as authorities continue their inquiries.







