



Many Air Forces are choosing the Swedish SAAB JAS-39 Gripen over other modern fighter jets





Given the delays in the acquisition program for the domestically developed TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force, Sweden has offered New Delhi a very attractive deal.





The underdog that recently defeated the Rafale in Brazil is now setting its sights on a significant opportunity in India.





SAAB's JAS 39 Gripen, often seen as an underdog in the competitive fighter jet market, has recently gained traction following its success in Brazil and aims to secure a similar victory in India.





The Gripen-E/F variant was selected by the Brazilian Air Force, marking a significant win for SAAB against formidable competitors like the Rafale. This success has bolstered SAAB's confidence as it looks to replicate this achievement in India, where it is competing for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) tender.





The IAF is seeking to procure 114 multi-role combat aircraft under the MRFA program, which has seen delays since the initial Request for Information (RFI) was issued in 2018. The Gripen-E is among several contenders, including Boeing’s F-15EX, Lockheed Martin’s F-21, and Dassault’s Rafale. SAAB's proposal emphasizes full technology transfer and local manufacturing capabilities, aligning with India's "Make in India" initiative.





Key Advantages of The Gripen-E





The Gripen E's estimated cost of $80-85 million per unit makes it an attractive option compared to the Rafale, which costs around $200 million. With operating costs between $4,000 and $5,000 per flight hour, the Gripen offers significant savings compared to the Rafale's $15,000-$16,000 per hour.





The Gripen E features cutting-edge systems such as AESA radar and AI-enabled decision support tools, enhancing situational awareness and operational effectiveness.





SAAB is actively working on establishing a manufacturing ecosystem in India, which includes partnerships with local firms to support indigenization efforts. This approach not only aims to meet IAF requirements but also positions SAAB favourably within India's defence landscape. At these factories, everything will be produced, not just the fuselages but also the systems and software of the aircraft,” said a company representative.





Despite its advantages, SAAB faces stiff competition from established players like Dassault Aviation and Boeing. Analysts have pointed out that while the Gripen E closely mirrors India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), concerns about redundancy may influence decision-makers within the IAF.





In summary, SAAB's Gripen is leveraging its recent successes and competitive advantages to position itself as a strong contender for India's MRFA program. Its focus on cost-effectiveness and local manufacturing could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India's aerial defence capabilities.





Gripen's Unique Selling Proposition: Suitable for Both Hot And Cold Climate﻿









India's topography is as diverse as its people. From the blistering heat of Rajasthan's deserts to the chilling cold of Leh's high-altitude regions, the country has many extreme weather conditions, often at its borders. Consequently, the Indian Air Force requires fighter aircraft that can overcome extreme weather and perform effortlessly.





But how do you land 16 tonnes of metal and high-tech electronics at 180 knots on an ice-covered runway? Or how do you prevent hot and dry climates from affecting the performance of fighters?





"India is a country that has both climate extremes. There is Ladakh, which has -15 degrees, and Thar, where temperatures go as high as 50 degrees. By design, Gripen functions seamlessly amid extreme cold or hot weather scenarios, making it an ideal choice for the Indian Air Force," Kent-Åke Molin, Sales and Marketing Director at Saab, says.

Let's start with the cold climate. Cold weather conditions may create several challenges for any fighter. After all, there are hundreds of sophisticated systems working together. From the accumulation of ice on the aircraft's exterior to sensors exhibiting sensitivity to sub-zero temperatures, various factors contribute to the complexity.

Over the last few years, as part of the World Wide Climate campaign for the Gripen E, Saab has carried out extensive environmental tests, demonstrating the aircraft's resilience in harsh conditions. In the course of these tests, an extensive array of start-up procedures and safety checks is undertaken. Sensors are tested to ensure they show reasonable metrics. Subsequent tests focus on valves and hydraulic cylinders, assessing the speed at which components operate in different external temperatures.

"Unlike most contemporary aircraft, which struggle with cold starts and high-altitude flight, Gripen E effortlessly navigates these challenges, thanks to its inherent Arctic DNA and purposeful design. Besides take-offs, landing, braking, flight operations and maintenance amidst icy winters are not a problem," Kent-Åke says.

Like harsh winters, excessive heat can significantly affect a plane's efficiency and safety. All power system components, such as batteries, capacitors, power semiconductors and generators, are usually heat sensitive and need thermal management measures.

When Saab decided to export Gripen fighters across the globe, emphasis was placed on adapting the aircraft to different climates, not just the Arctic weather. From South Africa to Thailand and now making its mark in Brazil, Gripen stands tall as an adaptable fighter that can deliver in a spectrum of environments across the globe.

As part of the World Wide Climate campaign, Gripen also recently underwent a hot-weather flight test campaign in Brazil. The initial results were positive and confirmed what Saab had already predicted - Gripen can perform in scorching hot weather as well.







