



Washington: After a series of bomb threats targeting Air India flights led to emergency landings and increased security measures in multiple countries, the US said "threats against Air India flights are extremely serious."





One of the affected flights, traveling from Mumbai to Chicago, was forced to land in Canada after receiving a threat, while fighter jets scrambled in Singapore to escort another Air India flight following a similar incident. The ongoing situation, which has seen several flights grounded, is raising serious concerns about the safety of commercial aviation.





During a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the issue.





"So obviously, any kinds of threats against commercial aviation are inappropriate and matters that are dealt with extremely seriously by our own law enforcement agencies, and I would refer those law enforcement agencies," Miller said.





The threats, which have been reportedly made by several US-based individuals over the past few months, are being taken seriously by law enforcement agencies.





The situation has prompted questions about how these incidents may impact diplomatic relations between India and the US. However, Miller reassured the public, stating that the strong partnership between the two nations remains intact.





"India continues to be an incredibly strong partner of the United States," he emphasised, adding that both nations are committed to maintaining open and frank discussions on matters of concern.





In Singapore, the response to the threats was swift and decisive as Singapore scrambled its jets and escorted the Air India Express away from populated areas.





"Air India Express received an email that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684 that was bound for Singapore. Two of our RSAF F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas, to finally land safely at Singapore Changi Airport at around 10.04 pm tonight," Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a post on X.





Further detailing the security response, Ng also noted that, "Our Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were also activated. Once on the ground, the plane was handed to the Airport Police. Investigations are ongoing."





Authorities in both Canada and Singapore are continuing their investigations into the incidents, while security around commercial aviation remains on high alert. The international community is closely monitoring the situation as both India and its global partners work to ensure the safety of passengers amid these threats.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







