



Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have solved several grenade attack cases in Poonch with the arrest of two terrorists of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) in the district. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain said the arrest of Abdul Aziz and Manwar Hussain of Hari village is a "very big achievement" for the security agencies.





In a joint operation on Friday, police along with troops of 37 Rashtriya Rifles and 38th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) nabbed Aziz and recovered two hand grenades from his possession. During investigation, one more grenade was recovered from his house and his accomplice Hussain was also arrested along with a pistol, one magazine and nine rounds, the ADGP told reporters in Poonch.





"They are part of a larger conspiracy and tried to create terror in Poonch district by carrying out grenade attacks at various locations, including a temple, a gurdwara, an Army camp and a hospital, to harm brotherhood," he said.





Jain said with the arrest of the two terrorists, who had links across the border, all five cases of grenade attacks that took place in the district since November last year have been solved.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







