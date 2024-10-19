

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that from predictive analytics to autonomous decision-making systems, Artificial Intelligence has the potential to revolutionize military operations.

Speaking at the 62nd National Defence College Course Convocation Ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Artificial Intelligence or AI has the potential to revolutionize military operations, from predictive analytics to autonomous decision-making systems. You will be the leaders, who will have to decide where and how to leverage this technology."





He said that in today's interconnected world, a firm grasp of geopolitics, international relations, and the complexities of global security alliances is a must for military leaders.





"The decisions made by military leaders can have far-reaching consequences that extend beyond the battlefield and into the realm of diplomacy, economics, and international law. As such, strategic learning in these areas is crucial," the Defence Minister said.





In what appeared to be a reference to Israel's hacking of Hezbollah pagers to attack them the Defence minister said, "We find ourselves in a time of unprecedented threat, where the very tools and technologies that permeate our daily lives have the potential to be weaponized on a massive scale. I think all of you can guess which recent incident I am referring to."





"The mere thought that our adversaries could exploit these capabilities serves as a sobering reminder of the urgency with which we must prepare for such a stark possibility," he added.





The National Defence College, New Delhi is the premier seat of learning in India in the field of Defence and Strategic Studies.





A Total of 100 officers of the rank of Brigadier and equivalent from the Indian Armed Forces and Joint Secretary level officers from civil, police and allied services attend the prestigious NDC Course each year.





Armed forces officers from about 25 friendly foreign countries also attend the course. NDC alumni have gone on to occupy the highest positions in the armed forces and the government both in India and abroad.





he one-year course also qualifies the officers to receive an M Phil degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the prestigious University of Madras, Chennai.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







