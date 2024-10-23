



The United States has characterized its recent meeting with India's Inquiry Committee as "valuable engagement" concerning the alleged foiled assassination plot against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist designated as a terrorist by India. This meeting, which took place last week, involved discussions on the ongoing investigations by both nations into the incident, where an Indian government official was implicated in directing the plot.





US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that while the engagement was productive, the US will not be "fully satisfied" until there is "meaningful accountability" resulting from the investigation. He noted that both countries exchanged information to further their respective inquiries and expressed hope for continued cooperation.





During the discussions, it was confirmed that the individual named in a US indictment related to the plot is no longer employed by the Indian government. The US has previously charged Vikash Yadav, a former officer in India's intelligence agency, with orchestrating the assassination attempt against terrorist Pannun, who holds dual US-Canadian citizenship.





The US has made clear its expectation for swift action and accountability from India regarding this serious matter, reflecting the delicate balance in US-India relations amid broader geopolitical concerns.







