



The United States has authorized a significant arms sale to Taiwan valued at approximately $1.988 billion. This deal includes advanced radar systems and surface-to-air missile systems, aimed at enhancing Taiwan's defence capabilities amid escalating tensions with China.





Details of the Arms Package: The arms package features the AN/TPS-77 and AN/TPS-78 Radar Turnkey Systems, which are designed for medium to long-range air surveillance, and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS). These systems are expected to improve Taiwan's air defence and regional security while bolstering interoperability with US forces.





Following the notification from the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), there is a 30-day congressional review period. If approved, the US government will proceed with an official offer and acceptance process for the sale.





This arms deal comes at a time of heightened military activity by China around Taiwan, with Beijing conducting multiple military operations in the region. The Chinese government has condemned such arms sales, viewing them as a threat to its sovereignty and stability in the Taiwan Strait.





Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has expressed gratitude for US support, emphasizing that these new weapons will significantly enhance its defensive capabilities in light of ongoing threats from China.







