



Iran's aviation authority has announced the cancellation of all flights until further notice due to escalating security concerns in the region. This decision was made public on October 26, 2024, following a series of Israeli military strikes on various locations within Iran, including Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.





The spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, Ja'far Yazerlou, confirmed that all routes are affected by this suspension.





The cancellations are a direct response to heightened tensions in West Asia, particularly after Israel's recent attacks, which were described as retaliatory actions against perceived threats from Iranian missile facilities.





According to Iranian state media, these strikes resulted in limited damage and are currently under investigation. Furthermore, Iran has indicated its readiness to respond to any Israeli aggression, asserting its right to retaliate proportionally.







