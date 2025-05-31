



The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has implemented significant reforms to its procurement processes, reducing timelines by 69 weeks as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance efficiency and promote self-reliance in India's defence sector.





This development marks a critical step in addressing long-standing concerns about delays in defence acquisition and represents a substantial shift in how India approaches military modernisation.





The reforms are designed to streamline procedures, introduce competitive pricing models, and create a level playing field for both public and private sector participants, ultimately supporting India's broader goals of strategic autonomy and economic growth.





The current reforms stem from a recognition that India's defence procurement system has been plagued by systemic inefficiencies for years. In January 2025, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh candidly described the procurement policy as "broken" and acknowledged that the system had consistently failed to meet established timelines.





He pointed out that the self-imposed timelines were "too luxurious" and that fundamental processes such as preparing Requests for Proposal (RFPs) were not being completed on schedule. The procurement system was further characterised by overly ambitious specifications, described as "gold-plated" requirements, and excessively lengthy evaluation processes that hampered efficient acquisition. These acknowledgments set the stage for what would become a year of significant reforms, with 2025 being designated as the "Year of Reforms" by the Ministry of Defence.





At a defence conclave held in New Delhi on May 31, 2025, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announced that the MoD has successfully shortened timelines for key processes in the military equipment procurement cycle, resulting in an overall saving of 69 weeks.





This reduction is part of a broader initiative to revisit the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 to better reflect current realities in the defence sector. A fundamental aspect of this reform is the shift from the traditional nomination-based cost-plus procurement model to a competitive pricing model that allows both public and private sectors to compete for defence contracts.





This approach has already been implemented in shipbuilding projects and more recently for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, demonstrating the government's commitment to these changes.





The Ministry of Defence has framed these reforms as essential steps designed to "accelerate modernisation and bring public & private sectors on equal footing," highlighting the dual objectives of enhancing military capabilities while fostering a more competitive and innovative defence industrial ecosystem. The announcement represents a significant policy shift that aims to address the persistent challenges that have hampered India's defence acquisition processes for decades.





The announcement of these procurement reforms follows serious concerns raised by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh during the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025 on May 30, 2025.





The Air Force Chief highlighted a recurring pattern of delays in project execution and criticised the practice of committing to unrealistic deadlines. He candidly remarked, "So, once a timeline is given, not a single project that I can think of has been completed on time," and questioned the logic behind making promises that cannot be fulfilled. The Air Chief Marshal went further, revealing that sometimes contracts are signed despite knowing that the timelines are unachievable, calling for greater realism and transparency from the outset.





These concerns reflect broader frustrations within the armed forces regarding the impact of procurement delays on operational readiness. Earlier in 2025, the Air Chief Marshal had expressed dissatisfaction with the delayed delivery of TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, stating, "I was promised that when I come here in February, 11 TEJAS MK-1As would be ready. And not a single one is ready." This highlights the real-world consequences of procurement inefficiencies on India's defence capabilities and underscores the urgency of the reforms being implemented.





A central theme in Defence Secretary Singh's announcement was the critical role of self-reliance in preserving India's strategic autonomy and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He emphasised that Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) in defence is not just a military necessity but also a catalyst for broader economic goals, including expanding India's GDP from the current $4 trillion to $32 trillion by 2047, growing the manufacturing sector, enhancing the start-up ecosystem, and widening the industrial base.





This approach aligns with statements made by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who has highlighted the successful implementation of indigenous platforms like the Akash missile system and the development of India's own networking infrastructure for air defence without relying on foreign vendors.





The Defence Secretary provided compelling evidence of the impact of indigenisation efforts over the past decade. He noted that India has transformed from being the top defence importer in 2015 to becoming one of the top 25 exporters today, with over 100 Indian companies now exporting to more than 100 countries. The product range includes sophisticated systems such as BrahMos missiles, Pinaka rocket launchers, simulators, armoured vehicles, Dornier aircraft, and various types of ships and patrol vessels. The dramatic increase in exports—growing thirty-fold in the last ten years to reach ₹23,622 crores in the last financial year—underscores the success of India's self-reliance initiatives.





The procurement reforms are part of a broader strategy that has yielded significant financial results. Singh highlighted record achievements in the financial year 2024-25, noting that the MoD has completely utilised the defence modernisation budget for the first time in five years.





Additionally, the ministry signed contracts worth a record ₹2 lakh crores during the last financial year—the highest ever achieved and double the figure for 2023-24. These financial milestones are expected to ensure that the armed forces' modernisation process maintains momentum and strengthens the ministry's position to advocate for a higher share in the union budget.





Looking ahead, the Defence Secretary outlined ambitious targets for defence spending as a proportion of GDP. The goal is to achieve a minimum defence-to-GDP ratio of 2.5 percent within five years as a first step, eventually rising to 3 percent in the medium term. This increase would provide the necessary resources to support both the ongoing modernisation efforts and the broader objectives of self-reliance in defence production.





The Ministry of Defence's initiative to slash procurement timelines by 69 weeks represents a significant milestone in India's journey toward a more efficient, responsive, and self-reliant defence sector.





By addressing long-standing issues in the procurement process and shifting toward more competitive models, these reforms aim to overcome the persistent challenges of delays and unrealistic expectations that have hampered India's defence acquisition efforts. The changes also support the broader strategic goal of Aatmanirbharta, which has already shown promising results in transforming India from a top importer to an emerging exporter of defence equipment.





The success of these reforms will ultimately be measured by their ability to deliver military equipment and capabilities to the armed forces in a timely manner, enhance the competitiveness and innovation of the domestic defence industry, and contribute to India's strategic autonomy.





As these changes take effect, they have the potential to not only strengthen India's military preparedness but also create ripple effects throughout the economy by fostering technological development, employment generation, and industrial growth—all critical components of the vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.





Based On ANI Report







