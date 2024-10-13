



New Delhi: On the occasion of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, foreign envoys from the United States, Israel, and Australia extended their warmest wishes to the nation.





US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited pandals in West Bengal's Kolkata. Sharing pictures on X, he wrote, "Pandal hopping in Kolkata during Durga Puja is an experience like no other!"





"Every pandal and home puja tells a story and celebrates the unique spirit and heritage of the season. It's such an honor to be part of this beautiful blend of art, history, culture, and community," the post added.





Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar also expressed his wishes on the occasion and said, "I've come to learn that this auspicious day marks the triumph of good over evil--a message that transcends borders and unites us all. Together, we stand strong in the fight against evil."





Extending wishes, the French embassy said, "Embassy of France in India wishes you a very Happy #Dussehra! The French Embassy wishes you all a very Happy Dussehra!"





Philip Green, Australia's High Commissioner to India said, "Best wishes to all of you on Vijayadashami and Dussehra!"





On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong wished for happiness, peace, and success. "Wishing all of our Hindu friends a very Happy Dussehra! May this celebration of good over evil bring happiness, peace, and success to all," he wrote on X.





Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar.





The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.





The festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated almost in every part of the country, and there are several tales associated with it, the most popular being the defeat of the Ravana by Lord Rama, one of the most revered god figures in India.





The festival also marks the preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.





