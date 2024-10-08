



Washington: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin mourned the dead as they called for "an end to the war" on the first anniversary of October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel that left over 1200 people killed and took around 250 hostages.





In a post on X, Secretary Blinken called for a ceasefire and said, "On the anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel, we mourn the loss of lives in the tragic terrorist attacks, including Americans. It's time to reach a ceasefire that brings the hostages home, secures Israel, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and brings an end to this war."





Defence Secretary Lloyd remembered the victims of the attakc and referred to it as one of the "bloodiest days" in Jewish history since the "end of the Holocaust."





"One year after the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the end of the Holocaust, we mourn with the people of Israel and with the families of those slain by Hamas and we stand with the families still working with such courage to free their loved ones from Hamas captivity. The Department of Defence's primary duty is to keep American citizens safe," Lloyd said in a statement.





He also highlighted the security assistance extended by US to Israel since the attack.





"The atrocities Hamas committed on October 7th are a stark reminder of the threat posed by Hamas and other terrorist organisations backed by Iran. At the direction of President Biden, the Department has surged security assistance to Israel since October 7th and has deployed additional military forces to the Middle East to support the defence of Israel, deter further aggression from Iran and its partners and proxies, and protect USSO personnel across the region," the statement mentioned.





Lloyd further expressed sorrow over the deaths of Palestinian civilians as well as the American citizens killed in the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the conflict.





"We mourn the deaths of every Palestinian civilian killed in the West Bank and Gaza during this awful conflict, and we grieve for the deaths of the American citizens Tawfiq Ajaq, Mohammad Khdour, and Aysenur Eygi. It would compound this year of tragedy if all that awaited Israelis and Palestinians was more insecurity, bitterness, and despair ahead," he said.





"My prayers today are with those murdered by Hamas on October 7th, with the survivors, and with all who are still working courageously to bring their loved ones home and end the suffering by reaching a ceasefire deal that will bring the hostages home and enable a surge of humanitarian aid. This is not just a day to mourn. It is a day to work," he added.





On October 7, 2023, Hamas killed over 1200 people in Israel, including 40 American citizens and around 250 were held hostage, starting the year-long conflict that had been running amok in West Asia.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







