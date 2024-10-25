



Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions has officially expanded its operations by inaugurating a new manufacturing facility in Amritsar, as announced on October 25, 2024. This strategic move aligns with India's broader goals of enhancing domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.





The facility is designed to boost the production of various defence equipment and systems, contributing to the Indian government's initiative to increase self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The establishment of this facility is part of a larger trend in the Indian defence sector, which aims to reduce dependency on foreign imports and enhance local production capabilities. Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions is positioning itself to play a significant role in this evolving landscape, with plans to begin production within the next 1.5 to 2 years.





This expansion not only underscores the company's commitment to supporting India's defence needs but also reflects the growing investment in the Defence Corridor initiative, which aims to foster a robust ecosystem for defence manufacturing across the country.







