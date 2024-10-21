



Recent incidents of youth disappearances in Balochistan have sparked significant outrage, leading to scheduled protests. Here are the key details:





The Baloch Yakjehti Committee, along with the Baloch Solidarity Committee, has organized a protest in Turbat to address the alarming trend of enforced disappearances affecting young people in the region. This protest is aimed at raising awareness and demanding accountability from authorities for these incidents.





The protests are a response to multiple reports of Baloch youths going missing, with families alleging that Pakistani security forces are involved in these enforced disappearances. For instance, an 18-year-old youth was reported forcibly disappeared for the second time recently, highlighting the ongoing crisis.





This wave of protests is part of a larger movement against state violence and human rights abuses in Balochistan. Activists have condemned the violent suppression of previous protests, where security forces reportedly clashed with demonstrators demanding the safe return of missing individuals.





The situation remains tense as communities continue to mobilize against these violations, calling for justice and the protection of their rights.







