Security forces cordon off the area after a terrorist attack, in Ganderbal district, on Sunday





Seven people, including a Kashmiri doctor, were killed in a terrorist attack at a construction site in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir.





Seven people were killed on Sunday when terrorists opened fire on construction site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said, identifying the victims as a Kashmiri doctor and labourers and staff of a contractor working on a tunnel for the Srinagar-Leh national highway.





The attack was the deadliest on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir since the June 9 incident in Reasi when nine pilgrims were killed after the bus they were in plunged into a valley when it came under gunfire from terrorists.





Sunday’s victims included a Kashmiri doctor and six people employed with a construction company who had returned to their camp in the evening. Among the six were three labourers, a manager, a mechanical engineer and a designer.





The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 20, 2024





The deceased have been identified as Dr Shahnawaz, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.





Chief minister Omar Abdullah, who took office on October 16, described the attacks as “dastardly”.





According to police, at least two suspected gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on the camp that housed the workers of APCO at Gagangeer in Gund area of Ganderbal district.





Inspector general of police VK Birdi said the victims were transported to the hospital after being fired upon by terrorists, but they succumbed to their injuries. “The incident took place in a densely forested area, but security forces swiftly reached the location and cordoned off the area,” he added.





Union home minister Amit Shah said those involved in the heinous act will not be spared. “The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces,” Shah wrote on X.





Police confirmed that the incident was terrorism related. “Terror incident in Gagangeer, Ganderbal. Area cordoned off by security forces. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir police zone said in a post on X.





The attacks come after the first new administration in Jammu and Kashmir was sworn in since it was hived off into a union territory and its special status under Article 370 withdrawn in 2019.





Political Row





Sunday’s attacks triggered swift political condemnation across the board. Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said: “Unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence against two labourers in Ganderbal. Deepest condolences to their families.”





Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Altaf Thakur called the attack a frustration on part of the terrorists. “Strongly condemn the cowardly act of terrorists who killed two unarmed labourers at Gagangir. This shows frustration on part of the terrorists as they have failed to face security forces,” he said.





J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed grave concern over the attack carried out by unidentified gunmen. He added that such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere and urged the government to take immediate measures to prevent such brutal attacks on innocent labourers.





This year alone, including Sunday’s, there have been four attacks in which terrorists have targeted civilians who are from outside the state.





A bullet-riddled body of a 37-year-old labourer, Ashok Chauchan,from Bihar was recovered in Shopian district on October 18. Chauhan was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Sangam area of Anantnag.





On April 17, a migrant worker from Bihar was killed by terrorists in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag.





On February 7, Amritpal Singh, a labourer from Amritsar, was killed by terrorists in the old city area of Srinagar. Another non-local worker, Rohit Mashi, who was injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries three days later.





