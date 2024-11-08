



In a significant escalation of counter-terrorism operations, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Kashmir reported that eight terrorists were killed in six encounters over the past nine days. This surge in operations follows a series of violent incidents in the region, prompting intensified actions by security forces.





Baramulla, Nov 9: A foreign terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in the Rajpora area on the outskirts of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.





An official said that an encounter broke out when joint teams of 22 RR of the Army, 179 Bn of CRPF, and J&K Police carried out a search operation in the area.





He said that the area was cordoned off after receiving input about the movement of terrorists in the area.





“As the joint search parties of security reached the suspected spot, the terrorist fired indiscriminately at them. The security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter,” the official said.





The Kashmir Zone Police in a statement said that a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces while acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Rampora, Sopore area of Baramulla.





“During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place,” the Kashmir Zone Police posted on its official X handle.





The Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps in a separate post on its official X handle said that a joint operation was launched by the Army and J&K Police in Rajpora, Sopore area of Baramulla on the basis of specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists.





“Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Troops retaliated effectively. Operation is in progress,” Chinar Corps posted on X.





Meanwhile, during the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed while the search operation was going on in the area.





“The terrorist has been killed and the firing has stopped. However, the searches are still going on,” a top Police official said.





This is the second gunfight in Sopore Police jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.





Two foreign terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in the Sagipora area of Sopore.





This was the fourth encounter in north Kashmir in the last four days which resulted in the killing of five terrorists.





Talking to Greater Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi said there was some information about the presence of two terrorists in Rajpora.





“However, later we got confirmation that only one terrorist was trapped who was killed,” the IGP Kashmir told Greater Kashmir.





He said that eight terrorists were killed during six operations in November.





Besides the killing of a terrorist in Rajpora, Sopore on Saturday, two terrorists were killed in a Sagipora Sopore encounter on Friday while two local terrorists were killed in Shangus, Anantnag and a foreign LeT commander was killed in Srinagar’s Khanyar area.





A foreign terrorist was killed in Bandipora forests earlier this week while another foreign terrorist was killed during an encounter in Lolab forest.





Meanwhile, the joint teams of 14 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Army, 3 Battalion of CRPF, and J&K Police launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Aragam area of Bandipora on Saturday evening.





An official said that the CASO was launched by the joint teams of security forces on the basis of some intelligence inputs.





“The CASO has been launched in the same area where a foreign terrorist was killed in June this year,” a top official said.





“These operations are carried out as the security forces keep track of the information they receive regarding the movement of terrorists. Once the information is received, we launch the operation and kill the terrorists. Security agencies do not ignore any information received about the terrorist movement,” the IGP Kashmir said.







