



At the Euronaval 2024 exhibition held in Paris, Naval Group unveiled a ground breaking design for France's future aircraft carrier, known as the Porte Avions de Nouvelle Génération (PA-Ng). This new design features three electromagnetic catapults, a significant enhancement from the previously planned two, marking a pivotal shift in naval aviation technology.





The integration of three electromagnetic catapults represents a major advancement over traditional steam catapults. These systems utilize electric motors to generate magnetic fields that launch aircraft, allowing for smoother acceleration and reduced mechanical stress on the aircraft. This technology supports a wider variety of aircraft, including heavier fighter jets and lighter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) .





With three catapults, the carrier can execute rapid launches and recoveries of multiple aircraft, which is crucial for high-tempo combat scenarios. This capability enhances the French Navy's operational flexibility and readiness .





The PA-Ng is designed to be a nuclear-powered vessel with a displacement of approximately 75,000 tons. The project aims for delivery in the late 2030s and is part of a broader strategy to modernize French naval capabilities. The design has undergone several iterations since its inception, with significant updates made as recently as 2022 .





The carrier is intended to operate advanced aircraft such as the Next Generation Fighter (NGF), which is being developed under the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program. This ensures that the carrier will remain relevant in an evolving military landscape.





France's investment in this advanced carrier design underscores its commitment to maintaining a robust naval presence within NATO and the European defence framework. By adopting cutting-edge technologies like electromagnetic catapults, France positions itself among a select group of nations capable of operating such sophisticated naval platforms . The decision reflects a strategic vision aimed at enhancing operational capabilities and ensuring adaptability in diverse mission profiles.





Advantages of Electromagnetic Catapults





The integration of three electromagnetic catapults on France's new aircraft carrier significantly enhances its operational capabilities in several key ways:

With three catapults, the carrier can launch and recover multiple aircraft in quick succession. This capability is crucial for maintaining high-tempo operations during combat scenarios, allowing the carrier to effectively respond to evolving threats and conduct complex joint operations more efficiently.

The electromagnetic catapults allow for smoother and more controlled launches, reducing mechanical stress on aircraft. This means the carrier can accommodate a wider variety of aircraft, including heavier fighter jets and lighter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Such versatility is essential for adapting to diverse mission profiles, from air superiority to reconnaissance.

The new catapults are designed to support next-generation aircraft like the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter and carrier-borne drones. This enhances the carrier's ability to integrate advanced technologies into its air wing, ensuring that it remains relevant in modern warfare environments.

By utilizing electromagnetic technology instead of traditional steam catapults, the carrier can eliminate complex steam systems. This results in weight savings and lowers operational costs, streamlining maintenance and logistics.

The combination of nuclear power with electromagnetic catapults provides virtually unlimited operational range and endurance. This strategic advantage allows the French Navy to project power globally without the constraints of conventional fuel supplies, enhancing its deterrent capabilities.









