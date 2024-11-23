



The Indian Army is set to modernize its artillery capabilities with the commencement of mass production of the Guided Pinaka rocket launcher, a significant advancement in India's defence technology. This initiative follows the successful completion of flight tests for the upgraded Guided Pinaka system, which enhances its operational range and precision.





The Guided Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It has undergone extensive upgrades since its initial deployment during the Kargil War in 1999. The latest variant can launch a rapid series of 12 rockets within 44 seconds, covering an area of approximately 700 by 500 meters. The system's range has been significantly enhanced:





Pinaka MK-I: Initial version with a range of 38 km.





Pinaka MK-II: Upgraded version Extended range up to 60 km.





Guided Pinaka: Current tests have shown capabilities exceeding 75 km, with future plans to extend this to 120 km, 150km & 150km and beyond.





On November 14, 2024, DRDO announced the successful completion of flight tests for the Guided Pinaka system, which validated its Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR). These tests assessed critical performance metrics such as accuracy, consistency, and rate of fire during multiple target engagements. The successful trials pave the way for the system's induction into the Indian Army, which currently operates four Pinaka regiments with plans for six additional units.





Mass production will be handled by various Indian companies, including Munitions India Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, emphasizing India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The guided version incorporates advanced technology for precision strikes, which is crucial for modern warfare scenarios, particularly in light of regional threats from adversaries like China & Pakistan.





The Guided Pinaka has attracted international attention, with countries such as France expressing interest in acquiring the system. Armenia has already become the first export customer, highlighting the system's strategic value in enhancing missile capabilities amid regional conflicts. This growing interest positions India as an emerging player in the global defence market.





The modernization of artillery through the Guided Pinaka rocket launcher represents a significant leap forward for the Indian Army. With enhanced range and precision capabilities, this system not only strengthens India's defence posture but also boosts its position in international defence exports. As production ramps up, the Guided Pinaka is poised to become a cornerstone of India's artillery strategy, capable of addressing contemporary security challenges effectively.







