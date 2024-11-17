



India has recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully testing its first long-range hypersonic missile, marking its entry into an exclusive group of nations with such advanced military technology. Here’s what you need to know about this development:





The successful flight trial was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on November 16, 2024, off the coast of Odisha, India.





This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads over distances greater than 1,500 kilometers (approximately 932 miles) and has demonstrated high-level accuracy during the trial.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that this achievement enhances India's military readiness and positions it among an elite group of countries, including the US, Russia, and China, that possess such capabilities.





The missile was developed indigenously at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, showcasing India's growing self-reliance in defence technology.





The missile's flight was monitored by various tracking systems deployed across multiple domains. Data collected confirmed successful terminal manoeuvres and impact accuracy.





The project involved collaboration between multiple DRDO laboratories and industry partners, highlighting a concerted effort in advancing India's defence capabilities.





The successful test not only boosts India's defence posture but also reflects its commitment to developing advanced military technologies. As nations increasingly focus on hypersonic weapons for their strategic advantages, India’s entry into this domain could have broader implications for regional security dynamics.





India's successful test of its long-range hypersonic missile represents a pivotal moment in its defence capabilities, aligning it with other global powers while enhancing its military readiness.





What Are The Potential Military Applications of This Hypersonic Missile

The successful testing of India's long-range hypersonic missile opens up a range of potential military applications that could significantly enhance the country's defence capabilities.

Hypersonic missiles can carry nuclear warheads, providing an additional layer of security for nuclear-armed nations. Their speed and manoeuvrability make them difficult to intercept, ensuring that a credible second-strike capability remains intact against advanced missile defence systems. Strategic Deterrence will be one of the most important takeaways as the weapon will provide a credible nuclear deterrence. Traditional ballistic missiles follow predictable parabolic trajectories, making them easier targets for missile defence systems. In contrast, hypersonic missiles utilize aerodynamic lift to manoeuvre during flight, allowing them to change direction and altitude. This unpredictability complicates interception efforts, as current missile defence technologies are designed primarily for predictable trajectories.

Another key feature is hypersonic missiles act as a deadly offensive weapon. The missile's ability to deliver various payloads over a range exceeding 1,500 kilometers allows for precision strikes against high-value military targets, such as enemy command centres, airfields, and naval vessels. This capability can be crucial in both conventional and asymmetrical warfare scenarios. With speeds exceeding Mach 5, hypersonic missiles can reach targets much faster than traditional ballistic missiles, reducing the time available for adversaries to respond. This rapid strike capability enhances the element of surprise in military operations.

Evasion of enemy missile defence systems is another key consideration to deploy this weapon. The manoeuvrability of hypersonic missiles during flight makes them particularly challenging for existing missile defence systems to track and intercept. This capability allows them to potentially evade interception during their glide phase, making them a formidable threat to adversaries.

The ability to manoeuvre allows hypersonic missiles to engage high-value targets with greater accuracy. They can adjust their flight path mid-course to avoid obstacles or defensive measures, increasing the likelihood of successful strikes against critical military infrastructure or enemy assets.

The hypersonic missile can be integrated into multi-domain operations, supporting air, land, and naval forces. Its deployment can enhance joint operational capabilities and provide a strategic advantage in complex battlefields where multiple forces are engaged.

Deterrence through uncertainty will bear a strong psychological impact for the armed forces. The mere presence of hypersonic capabilities can serve as a psychological deterrent against potential aggressors. The uncertainty regarding their deployment and effectiveness can influence adversarial decision-making processes and strategic calculations.

India's long-range hypersonic missile is poised to play a critical role in enhancing its military strategy through improved deterrence, offensive capabilities, evasion of defences, integration across domains, and psychological impact on adversaries.





