



The Kharga Corps of the Indian Army recently showcased its combat readiness through an integrated field firing exercise, known as 'Kharga Shakti,' conducted on November 25, 2024. This event highlighted the corps' capabilities in live firing drills, tactical manoeuvres, and air support operations.





Troops executed coordinated live firing exercises that demonstrated their proficiency in engaging targets effectively.





The exercise involved complex manoeuvres that tested the operational readiness of the units involved.





Advanced Technology Integration: The exercise incorporated modern military technologies such as swarm drones and loitering munitions, enhancing the effectiveness of the operations.





The Kharga Corps, based in Ambala, is a pivotal component of India's military strategy, particularly in the Western Command. Its recent activities reflect a commitment to maintaining high levels of preparedness amidst evolving defence challenges.







