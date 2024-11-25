



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the ongoing conflict in West Asia during his remarks at the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome on November 25, 2024. He emphasized India's commitment to advocating for restraint and communication between involved parties, specifically mentioning regular contact with both Israel and Iran at high levels to promote peace and stability in the region.





Jaishankar called for an immediate ceasefire and reiterated India's support for a two-state solution as a long-term resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He condemned the violence, particularly the high civilian casualties resulting from military operations, and stressed that adherence to international humanitarian law is crucial in addressing these issues.





He noted India's role in international peacekeeping, highlighting that Indian troops are part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and that naval ships have been deployed in strategic maritime areas to protect commercial shipping interests. Jaishankar's remarks reflect India's principled stance on regional conflicts, advocating for dialogue over military solutions, a position he has consistently maintained regarding various global disputes.







