



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to undertake a significant upgrade of its Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets, with a strong emphasis on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. This initiative involves collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai, focusing on enhancing engine maintenance, asset management, and inventory optimization through AI-driven solutions.





The IAF aims to modernize 84 of its Sukhoi-30MKI jets, which will involve upgrading 51 systems with an indigenous content target of 78%. This includes advanced radar systems, avionics, and weapons capabilities designed to extend the operational life of these aircraft until at least 2055.





The total cost for the upgrade is estimated at around ₹63,000 crore (approximately $7.7 billion). The financial details are currently being finalised, with expectations that the project will commence following government approval in early 2025.





The pilot projects with IIT-Mumbai focus on creating AI-based solutions for various operational aspects, including:





Developing systems that can predict maintenance needs and optimize performance.





Implementing AI algorithms to streamline parts management by digitally fingerprinting components to reduce redundancy and improve efficiency.





The upgrade will introduce several cutting-edge technologies:





The advanced Virupaksha AESA radar system will significantly enhance detection capabilities, allowing for longer-range engagement with air-to-air missiles like the Astra series.





New communication systems such as Software-Defined Radio (SDR) will improve electronic warfare capabilities and ensure reliable communication during operations.





The upgraded jets will be capable of operating alongside advanced autonomous drones, enhancing mission effectiveness through data sharing and coordinated operations.





The entire upgrade process is expected to take approximately five to seven years from the start date. The IAF plans to execute the upgrades in batches, ensuring that operational capabilities are maintained throughout the transition period. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will lead the upgrade efforts, with significant involvement from private sector partners and DRDO for various systems.





This upgrade represents a pivotal step in modernizing the IAF's capabilities, ensuring that the Sukhoi-30MKI remains a formidable component of India's aerial defence strategy well into the future.







