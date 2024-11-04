



Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman has expressed deep concerns regarding the escalating tensions between India and Canada, particularly in light of a recent violent incident involving Khalistani separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. Bordman warned that relations could deteriorate further in the final year of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration, stating, "You don't know Justin Trudeau, there is one more year for him to go so brace yourself, it is going to get worse most likely".





The incident occurred during a protest that turned violent, where Khalistani extremists clashed with a counter-protest group. Videos from the scene showed pro-Khalistani supporters attacking devotees at the temple, prompting condemnation from various Canadian leaders, including Trudeau. However, Bordman criticized Trudeau for not directly addressing the identity of the attackers, suggesting that this silence reflects a broader issue of trust in his leadership.





Trudeau condemned the violence and emphasized that all Canadians should be able to practice their faith safely. However, he faced backlash for failing to explicitly denounce Khalistani extremism, which many perceive as a significant threat to community safety and cohesion. Critics argue that such omissions from political leaders contribute to a growing sense of insecurity within the Hindu community in Canada and exacerbate existing tensions between India and Canada.





Bordman also noted that India seems to have paused its diplomatic relations with Canada, awaiting a potential change in leadership following the upcoming elections. This sentiment reflects a broader dissatisfaction with Trudeau's handling of issues related to the Sikh diaspora and Khalistani activism in Canada.







