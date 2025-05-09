



In a dramatic escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, Indian air defence systems reportedly shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet and two JF-17 aircraft following a series of attacks launched by Pakistan on multiple locations in Jammu and Punjab. The incident unfolded less than 48 hours after India conducted "Operation Sindoor," a set of precision strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which India described as a response to a deadly militant attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir.





On Thursday night, Pakistan initiated a coordinated assault involving missile and drone attacks on various Indian targets, including military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, as well as civilian infrastructure such as the Jammu Civil Airport. Rockets were reportedly fired from across the International Border, and Pakistani troops engaged in shelling along the Line of Control in districts such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Samba, and Uri.





India's air defence forces responded by activating their missile systems, notably the S-400, which intercepted eight Pakistani missiles over key areas including Jammu airport, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. Additionally, Indian forces claimed to have shot down Pakistan’s Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) inside Punjab province, with the wreckage reportedly falling on the Pakistani side.





The conflict also saw a significant increase in drone warfare. Indian authorities reported foiling several drone attacks in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur, Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, and Akhnoor, with two kamikaze drones being shot down in Poonch. Two Pakistani drones were also downed near Jammu University. In parallel, India claimed to have neutralized Pakistan's air defence systems in Lahore during retaliatory operations.





The attacks led to explosions and blackouts in several towns, including Jammu, Akhnoor, Samba, and Kishtwar, with air raid sirens sounding across affected regions. Despite the intensity of the assault, Indian authorities stated there were no losses on their side, emphasizing that all threats were neutralized as per standard operating procedures using both kinetic and non-kinetic means.





Pakistan, meanwhile, denied involvement in the drone attacks and labeled India's allegations as baseless, even as cross-border artillery exchanges and shelling continued to escalate tensions. Both nations have reported civilian casualties as a result of the ongoing hostilities, with Pakistan claiming 31 deaths from Indian air strikes and India reporting 16 fatalities due to Pakistani fire in Kashmir.





This confrontation marks the most severe military escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in over two decades, with both sides exchanging claims of downed aircraft and intercepted attacks. The situation remains volatile, with international observers and the United Nations urging restraint amid fears of further escalation.





Indian air defence successfully countered a major Pakistani offensive involving missiles, drones, and fighter aircraft, downing a Pakistani F-16, two JF-17s, and an AWACS, while intercepting multiple drones and missiles targeting both military and civilian sites. The incident underscores the heightened risk of conflict in the region and the growing role of advanced air defence and drone warfare in modern Indo-Pakistani confrontations.





Based On India Today Report







