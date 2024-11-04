



The Peel Regional Police in Canada have arrested three individuals during a demonstration organized by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA). This protest was aimed at addressing concerns over "Khalistani intimidation" and rising "anti-Hindu" sentiments following recent attacks on Hindu temples in the country. The demonstration began at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and later moved to various locations in Mississauga, including the Westwood Mall area and the intersection of Airport Road and Derry Road.





The police reported that the arrests were made for various unlawful activities associated with the protest, which was monitored closely by law enforcement. During the event, one police officer sustained minor injuries while managing the crowd. Investigations into these incidents are being conducted by the 21 Division and 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureaus.





The protests were sparked by a violent disruption that occurred at an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple, where pro-Khalistani elements allegedly targeted women and children. This incident has drawn condemnation from various political figures, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who emphasized that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.







