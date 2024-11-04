



The 15th edition of Exercise Vajra Prahar, a joint Special Forces exercise between India and the United States, commenced today at the Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho. This exercise, which runs from November 2 to November 22, 2024, involves 45 personnel from each side, with the Indian Army represented by its Special Forces and the US Army by the Green Berets.





Objectives And Focus Areas, The primary goals of Exercise Vajra Prahar include:





Enhancing military cooperation and partnership between India and the US Improving interoperability and joint tactics in special operations Exchanging best practices and operational experiences among the forces





Key training areas will focus on:





Physical fitness to maintain high preparedness levels Joint planning and tactical drills for effective mission execution Special operations tactics, particularly in desert and semi-desert environments





This exercise follows another joint military drill, Exercise Yudh Abhyas, which took place in Rajasthan in September 2024, highlighting the ongoing commitment to strengthening defence ties between the two nations.







