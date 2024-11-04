











An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie on November 4, 2024, after experiencing a system malfunction. The pilot, Wing Commander Manish Mishra, successfully ejected from the aircraft and ensured that there was no damage to life or property on the ground before doing so.





The aircraft took off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident occurred around 4:20 PM. Visuals from the scene showed the jet engulfed in flames in an open field in Sonika village, with bystanders observing from a safe distance.





Fortunately, there were no reported casualties. The pilot's quick thinking and manoeuvring helped avert potential harm to people on the ground. Following the crash, the IAF announced that a court of inquiry would be conducted to investigate the cause of the accident.





This incident marks the second crash of a MiG-29 in two months; another aircraft had previously crashed in Rajasthan due to a technical snag. The MiG-29 is an air superiority fighter jet that has been part of the IAF since 1987 and is known for its relatively safer operational history.







