



A joint military exercise between India and Australia, named AUSTRAHIND, commenced on November 8, 2024, at the Foreign Training Node in Pune, Maharashtra. This marks the third edition of the exercise, which is designed to enhance military cooperation and interoperability between the two nations' armed forces.





Conventional warfighting and cricket will underscore the deepening defence cooperation between Australian and India at a two-week long (November 8-21) military exercise in Aundh near Pune. The exercise will run from November 8 to November 21, 2024.





A total of 255 personnel are involved, with 140 Indian soldiers primarily from the Dogra Regiment and 120 Australian soldiers from the 13th Light Horse Regiment of the 10th Brigade, 2nd Division.





The primary aim is to improve joint operational capabilities in sub-conventional warfare scenarios, particularly in semi-urban environments and semi-desert terrains, under the guidelines of Chapter VII of the UN mandate.





This includes:





Conducting counter-terrorism operations Establishing Joint Operations Centres Executing tactical drills such as raids and search-and-destroy missions Securing strategic locations like helipads Utilizing drones and implementing counter-drone strategies





Structure of the Exercise





The exercise is divided into two phases:





1. Combat Conditioning and Tactical Training: Focuses on physical fitness and joint planning 2. Validation Phase: Tests the skills and strategies developed during the training





Exercise AUSTRAHIND not only aims to strengthen military ties between India and Australia but also fosters camaraderie among troops from both countries. It serves as a platform for sharing best practices in military tactics and techniques, addressing common regional threats such as terrorism and maritime security challenges.





Key Developments In Defence Cooperation

8th India-Australia Defence Policy Talks: Held in Canberra on July 24-25, 2023, these talks focused on reviewing bilateral defence cooperation and exploring new initiatives for co-development and co-production of defence equipment. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in June 2020, emphasizing mutual trust and shared democratic values.

Australia's National Defence Strategy: Released in April 2024, this strategy identifies India as a "top-tier security partner." It emphasizes practical cooperation that contributes to stability in the Indo-Pacific. The strategy outlines plans for increased military exercises, information sharing, and collaboration in defence industries.

Military Exercises and Engagements: The two countries have significantly increased the frequency and complexity of joint military exercises. Notable exercises include:

AUSINDEX: A biennial naval exercise that enhances interoperability between the Indian Navy and Royal Australian Navy.

MALABAR: A multilateral exercise involving India, Australia, Japan, and the U.S., focusing on advanced naval warfare tactics.

PITCH BLACK: An air combat exercise that has seen participation from both nations' air forces, enhancing operational coordination.

Strategic Importance

The India-Australia defence relationship is driven by several strategic factors: Shared Security Concerns: Both countries face similar challenges regarding regional stability, particularly concerning China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. This has led to a convergence of their security interests.

Maritime Cooperation

The Indian Ocean is central to both nations' security strategies. Initiatives such as the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement (MLSA) facilitate complex military engagements and enhance maritime domain awareness.

Defence Industry Collaboration

There is a strong focus on co-developing defence technologies and enhancing supply chain resilience. The Defence Science and Technology Implementing Arrangement supports this collaboration, allowing both countries to leverage each other's capabilities.





This annual event alternates between India and Australia, with previous iterations held in Rajasthan (2022) and Perth (2023) respectively.







