



Security has been significantly heightened in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, following the tragic killing of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) by suspected militants on November 7, 2024. The victims, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, were reportedly ambushed by members of a group known as the "Kashmir Tigers," an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror organization. The assailants claimed the VDGs were executed after they pursued them in the dense forests of Kishtwar.





In response to this incident and the broader context of rising violence in the region, security forces have intensified their operations. This includes deploying additional troops—approximately 5,000 to 6,000—in Kishtwar and surrounding areas to ensure safety during the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for September 18, 2024. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army are conducting extensive search operations to locate any remaining militants and prevent further attacks.





Local leaders have condemned the killings, emphasizing that such acts of violence hinder efforts towards peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister and other political figures have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims while calling for stronger measures against terrorism in the region.







