



The recent attack in Kurram district, Pakistan, has resulted in a tragic death toll of at least 45 to 50 people, with many others injured. This incident occurred on November 21, 2024, when gunmen ambushed a convoy of passenger vehicles traveling between Parachinar and Peshawar. Among the deceased are security personnel, women, and children, with reports indicating that the majority of the victims belong to the Shia community.





Initial reports confirmed 45 deaths, but this number has since risen to around 50 as rescue operations continue. The attack also left approximately 20 individuals injured.





The assailants opened fire on a convoy consisting of nearly 200 vehicles, which was reportedly under police escort. Eyewitness accounts describe the scene as chaotic, with many casualties occurring among families traveling together.





Kurram district has been a hotspot for sectarian violence, primarily between Shia and Sunni Muslim groups. The region has experienced escalating tensions due to ongoing land disputes and previous violent clashes that have claimed over 100 lives in recent months.





Pakistani leaders have condemned the attack, labelling it a "cowardly act." President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have called for justice for the victims and emphasized the need for enhanced security measures in the region. In response to the violence, local protests erupted, with demonstrators expressing anger towards government inaction regarding security provisions. Some protesters even ransacked police checkpoints in their frustration.





As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, speculation points towards involvement by militant factions such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or other extremist groups operating from across the Afghan border. The Pakistani government has reiterated its concerns over cross-border terrorism and called on Afghan authorities to take action against these groups.







