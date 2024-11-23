



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India is set to conduct a test of a new advanced sea-to-surface missile in the Bay of Bengal next week, with the test likely to take place near Visakhapatnam, which is home to a significant naval base. Although specific details about the missile remain limited, it is speculated that the test may involve either a new variant of the K-15 Sagarika submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) or a submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM).





NOTAM Issued: The DRDO has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) covering an area of approximately 1,730 km, warning aircraft and vessels to avoid the zone from November 27 to November 30. This indicates that the missile test will involve a medium-range projectile, likely launched from the Visakhapatnam Naval Base .





Missile Specifications:





K-15 Sagarika





This SLBM has a range between 750 km and 1,500 km and is designed for nuclear deterrence as part of India's nuclear triad. The K-15 is notable for its rapid speed and capability to carry nuclear warheads .





Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM)





The SLCM being developed by DRDO has a maximum range of about 500 km and is designed for precision strikes using GPS navigation. It can reach speeds between 864 to 1,000 km/h and can carry warheads weighing up to 300 kg .





The upcoming missile test underscores India's ongoing efforts to enhance its strategic capabilities amid regional tensions, particularly concerning Pakistan and China. The K-15 Sagarika, being part of India's nuclear arsenal, plays a crucial role in ensuring deterrence against potential threats. The successful testing of such missiles not only boosts India's defence posture but also demonstrates advancements in indigenous missile technology.





In February 2023, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful test of a submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM), achieving a range of 402 kilometers. This missile is designed to eventually reach a maximum range of 500 kilometers and is built on the platform of the Nirbhay subsonic long-range missile.





Key Specifications of The SLCM





Length: 5.6 meters Weight: 975 kg (including warhead) Warhead Capacity: Up to 300 kg Speed: Approximately 864 to 1000 km/h (0.7 Mach) Navigation: Utilises GPS and Inertial Navigation System for midcourse guidance, with an active radar seeker for terminal guidance.





Capabilities





The SLCM features advanced capabilities such as:





Sea-Skimming and Terrain-Hugging Flight: This allows the missile to fly just above the sea surface, making it difficult to detect and intercept by radar systems.





Warhead Options: It can be equipped with two types of warheads:





Bunker Buster Precision-Cum-Blast Warhead: Effective against hardened targets.





Airburst Warhead: Designed for area effect against softer targets.





Future Developments





DRDO is also developing two additional variants of this missile:





1. Land Attack Cruise Missile (LACM): Intended for striking land-based targets.





2. Anti-Ship Cruise Missile (ASCM): Aimed at engaging naval vessels.





These variants are expected to enhance India's naval strike capabilities significantly and will be integrated into various classes of submarines, including the Kalvari class and Sindhughosh class submarines.





In summary, while the exact type of missile to be tested remains uncertain, the focus on either an advanced variant of the K-15 Sagarika or a new SLCM reflects India's commitment to strengthening its naval capabilities and maintaining a credible deterrent in the region.







