



Heavily-armed rebels on Thursday ambushed dozens of vehicles carrying passengers in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing around 50 people, mostly Shias, in one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.





A significant outbreak of violence occurred in northwest Pakistan, particularly in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where a mob ransacked and set fire to two police checkpoints on November 22, 2024. This unrest was sparked by the tragic killing of nearly 50 individuals, primarily Shia Muslims, during a militant ambush on passenger vehicles the previous day.





On November 21, heavily armed militants attacked two convoys in Kurram district, resulting in the deaths of approximately 50 people, including eight women and five children. This incident is considered one of the worst attacks in recent years in the region, which has a history of sectarian violence. The initial death toll reported was 45, but it was later updated to 47 as rescue efforts continued.





In reaction to the killings, local residents organized protests that led to the closure of markets and educational institutions in Parachinar. Demonstrators blocked roads by burning tires and expressed their outrage by targeting police checkpoints. The Deputy Commissioner of Kurram, Javed Ullah Mehsud, mentioned that efforts were underway to assist the injured and restore normalcy to the area.





The violence in Kurram district is part of a broader pattern of sectarian conflict in Pakistan. Recent clashes have involved intense gunfire and arson between Sunni and Shia groups, escalating fears among residents. The region has seen similar incidents in the past, with significant casualties reported during sectarian disputes over land and travel security. Following these events, local tribal leaders have called for government intervention to ensure safe travel routes for residents.





The situation remains tense as authorities work to manage the aftermath of these violent events. Community leaders are advocating for peace talks to address ongoing security concerns and prevent further bloodshed in this volatile region.







