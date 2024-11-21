



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Dominica's highest civilian honour, the "Dominica Award of Honour," in recognition of his contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to strengthen India-Dominica relations. This award was presented by President Sylvanie Burton during the India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana on November 20, 2024.





The award acknowledges Modi's provision of 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Dominica in February 2021, which played a crucial role in supporting the nation and its Caribbean neighbours during the pandemic.





It also reflects India's ongoing support in various sectors such as healthcare, education, and information technology under Modi's leadership, emphasizing a commitment to climate resilience and sustainable development.





In accepting the award, PM Modi dedicated it to the people of India, stating, “This honour is not only mine but of 140 crore people of India,” highlighting the collaborative spirit between India and Dominica.





In addition to this accolade from Dominica, PM Modi is set to receive further honours from Guyana and Barbados, which will increase his total international awards to 19. Guyana will confer "The Order of Excellence," while Barbados will present its "Honorary Order of Freedom" to him.







