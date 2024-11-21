



General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India, recently emphasized the necessity for the Indian Armed Forces to adopt a data-driven and integrated warfare approach. Speaking at the International Centre, he outlined how technological advancements are reshaping modern warfare and underscored the importance of doctrinal changes to effectively engage in future conflicts.





General Chauhan highlighted that the military must develop new concepts on how to conduct warfare, moving away from traditional models to embrace innovative strategies that incorporate data-centric approaches. This includes establishing a joint Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) framework that integrates various military branches for enhanced operational effectiveness.





He stressed the importance of integrating across domains such as air, land, and maritime operations, suggesting that naval assets could be managed by the Air Force when necessary. This cross-domain integration is seen as critical for future military operations.





General Chauhan called for original thought processes and ideas from both military personnel and academic institutions to address new warfare paradigms. He emphasized that merely adapting existing Western models would not suffice; instead, a unique Indian approach is essential.





The CDS outlined a roadmap leading up to 2047 that includes transitioning to an integrated all-domain force capable of responding dynamically to various conflict scenarios. This vision encompasses consolidating reforms over the next decade and achieving operational excellence by mid-century.





He advocated for creating joint structures for logistics, ISR, and air defence networks that have historically developed in isolation but now require integration across all military branches.





General Chauhan's remarks reflect a significant shift towards modernizing India's military strategy through the incorporation of advanced technologies and integrated operations, aimed at enhancing combat readiness and effectiveness in future conflicts.







