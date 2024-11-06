



Donald Trump has officially won the 2024 U.S. presidential election, marking his return to the White House as the 47th president. His victory was solidified by securing crucial electoral votes, particularly in Wisconsin, which pushed him past the necessary threshold of 270 electoral votes. As of now, Trump has amassed a total of 276 electoral votes, defeating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.





In a speech delivered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump celebrated what he called a "magnificent victory," promising to lead America into a "golden age" and asserting that he represents "the greatest political movement of all time." Despite his triumph, Harris has yet to concede and is expected to address her supporters later today.





Trump's campaign successfully tapped into widespread economic concerns and immigration issues, resonating with voters who felt alienated by the political establishment. This election marks a historic moment as Trump becomes only the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland. At 78 years old, he will also be the oldest individual to assume the presidency.





Global reactions have been swift, with leaders from various countries congratulating Trump on his victory. Notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed it as "history's greatest comeback," while leaders from Qatar, Egypt, and other nations expressed hopes for strengthened relations under Trump's leadership.





As Trump prepares to take office again in January, he continues to face numerous legal challenges, including ongoing criminal cases related to election interference. Nonetheless, his supporters view these challenges as inconsequential compared to what they perceive as his mandate from the electorate.







