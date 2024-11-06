



The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a significant resolution on November 6, 2024, calling for dialogue with the Indian government regarding the restoration of Article 370, which previously granted special status to the region. This resolution was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary amid heated opposition from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, who protested vocally and disrupted proceedings.





The resolution urges the central government to engage in discussions with elected representatives about reinstating Article 370, which was abrogated on August 5, 2019. It emphasizes the importance of this article in safeguarding the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.





The assembly expressed concern over the unilateral decision made by the central government to revoke the article, highlighting that this move has adversely affected the local populace.





The resolution stresses that any process for restoration must protect both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir's residents.





Assembly Proceedings





The session was marked by chaos as BJP legislators protested against the resolution. They tore copies of it and shouted slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram" and "Anti-national Agenda Nahi Chalega," leading to frequent disruptions and an eventual adjournment of the assembly. Despite this uproar, the resolution was passed through a voice vote without extensive debate, as Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather moved to vote amidst the ongoing disorder.





Political Reactions





BJP members vehemently opposed the resolution, claiming it was not part of the scheduled business for that day. They accused the Speaker of bias and insisted that the assembly's focus should have remained on other matters.





The resolution received backing from parties like the National Conference and Congress, reflecting a broader political consensus on restoring special status for Jammu and Kashmir among certain factions.





This development represents a critical moment in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape, as it rekindles discussions around Article 370's status and highlights ongoing tensions between local governance and central authority in India.







