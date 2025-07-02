



China has achieved a significant milestone in hypersonic technology with the successful test flight of its Feitian-2 hypersonic vehicle, conducted in north-western China. Developed by North-Western Poly-Technical University (NPU) in collaboration with the Shaanxi Province Aerospace and Astronautics Propulsion Research Institute, Feitian-2 represents a leap forward in Rocket-Based Combined Cycle (RBCC) engine technology.





The vehicle’s standout feature is its ability to seamlessly switch between different propulsion modes during flight, a technical hurdle that has challenged engineers worldwide. Unlike traditional hypersonic vehicles that rely on cryogenic fuels like liquid oxygen, Feitian-2 operates on a mix of kerosene and hydrogen peroxide, utilising atmospheric oxygen for part of its journey.





This air-breathing capability reduces the need for heavy onboard oxidizers, thereby improving fuel efficiency and simplifying vehicle design.





The test flight demonstrated a smooth transition from the ejector mode, where rockets provide initial thrust, to the air-breathing ramjet mode, which is essential for sustained hypersonic speeds. This transition is critical for efficient and prolonged operation at high velocities and altitudes.





The RBCC engine’s variable-geometry intake allowed real-time airflow adjustments, optimising performance across a wide range of speeds and atmospheric conditions. Design enhancements, such as larger tail fins and new wings near the rocket head, contributed to improved stability and control, addressing the unique aerodynamic challenges posed by hypersonic travel.





A notable aspect of Feitian-2 is its autonomous flight capability. The vehicle successfully adjusted its angle of attack in response to mission requirements and environmental factors, showcasing a level of onboard intelligence that is crucial for future unmanned hypersonic platforms. This autonomy is expected to play a vital role in both military and scientific applications, enabling missions that demand rapid response and high maneuverability.





The choice of a kerosene–hydrogen peroxide propellant marks a strategic shift from the use of more complex and harder-to-handle cryogenic fuels. While kerosene offers lower energy density compared to liquid hydrogen, it is far easier to store and manage, reducing the logistical burden and the need for extensive cooling systems.





The addition of hydrogen peroxide as an oxidizer further enhances efficiency by cutting weight and maintaining stable thrust. These innovations in fuel and engine design could set new standards for future hypersonic vehicles, influencing both their construction and operational strategies.





Strategically, the successful Feitian-2 test positions China at the forefront of the global hypersonic technology race. The demonstrated ability to switch propulsion modes mid-flight, combined with advanced autonomous control and airflow management, underscores China’s growing prowess in this critical domain.





The implications extend beyond defence, offering potential applications in ultra-fast transportation and rapid-response systems that could revolutionise both military and civilian sectors. As nations compete for supremacy in hypersonic capabilities, China’s advancements with Feitian-2 signal a new era in high-speed flight, with far-reaching consequences for global security and technological innovation.





Agencies







