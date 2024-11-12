



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has significantly advanced India's capabilities in chemical and biological defence with the inauguration of a new BSL-4 (Bio-Safety Level-4) laboratory and a Bio-detector, Test & Evaluation Facility at the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) in Gwalior. This event took place on November 11, 2024, coinciding with the international conference VIROCON 2024, hosted by DRDE.





The BSL-4 laboratory is designed to handle highly infectious pathogens that pose severe risks to public health. It will focus on researching dangerous viruses and developing effective countermeasures against biological threats.





This facility enhances India's biosecurity framework, allowing for advanced research into the effects of contagious viruses on humans and the development of necessary safeguards.





The establishment of this laboratory marks a significant milestone in India's defence research capabilities, particularly in biological defence. DRDE has been involved in research related to toxic chemical and biological agents since its inception in 1966.





The BSL-4 lab will play a crucial role in strengthening India's response to biological threats, including potential bioterrorism incidents.





It will facilitate cutting-edge research on viral pathogens, contributing to vaccine development and diagnostic advancements critical for public health.





The inauguration aligns with global efforts to combat infectious diseases, positioning India as a key player in international biosecurity initiatives.





The development of this facility underscores DRDO's commitment to advancing India's defence capabilities and ensuring national security against emerging biological threats.







