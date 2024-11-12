



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced India's ambition to become a global hub for drone manufacturing during the Delhi Defence Dialogue held on November 12, 2024. He emphasized that this initiative would not only bolster the Indian economy but also significantly support the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiatives.





Singh highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing research and development in drone technology, establishing reliable certification mechanisms, and fostering Indian intellectual property in this sector.





The Defence Minister pointed out that advancements in drone and swarm technologies are fundamentally transforming modern warfare, altering traditional concepts across land, air, and naval domains.





He noted that these technologies have changed the post-World War II understanding of warfare, leading to overlapping operational dimensions.





In addition to focusing on drones, defence minister also discussed the increasing exports of defence items from India, which currently reach over 100 countries. He set a target of achieving ₹50,000 crores in defence exports by 2029. The dialogue also served as a platform to address broader security challenges and the need for adaptive defence strategies to counter evolving threats, including information warfare.







