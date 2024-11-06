



The Eastern Army Commander, Lt. Gen. R.C. Tiwari, has highlighted the transformative impact of drone warfare on modern battlefields, describing it as a major disruptor in military operations. During recent discussions, he emphasized the urgent need for advanced drone technology capable of functioning effectively in challenging environments, particularly at high altitudes.





Lt. Gen. Tiwari noted that drone warfare is reshaping military strategies and operations, making it essential for defence production units to innovate and deliver robust drones tailored for high-altitude conditions.





He called for the development of drones that can perform various roles, including surveillance, logistics, and precision strikes, reflecting their versatility and effectiveness in contemporary conflicts.





Stating that drone warfare has proved to be a major disruptor on the present-day battlefield, he said, "We are looking at augmenting our units and formations with potent state-of-the-art drones."





"Equally important and in light of increasingly potent capabilities available in this domain with militaries the world over in general and our neighbourhood in particular, having an effective counter-drone system is of utmost importance," Lt General Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, said.





"Drones have become a major threat in terms of technology... both the armed forces and the industry are fully geared up and are conscious of the fact that we need to develop counter-measures," he said.





The commander urged greater participation from local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in West Bengal to contribute to defence technology development, thereby enhancing India's indigenous capabilities in this sector.





The emphasis on drones aligns with broader military strategies that prioritize cutting-edge technologies to maintain operational readiness and tactical superiority in diverse terrains.





Tiwari said that the Eastern Command, the largest operational command of the Indian Army, has significant requirements for procuring defence-related equipment and technological solutions.





"Our wars have to be fought with our weapons and equipment," he said, stressing the need for self-reliance in defence production.







