



Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) has made significant advancements in its capabilities for building next-generation warships. Here are the key developments:





Keel Laying of Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs): GRSE has laid the keels for its first two NGOPVs, marking a pivotal step in enhancing its warship production capabilities. This initiative aligns with the Indian Navy's requirements for modern maritime security operations.





The shipyard is leveraging new technologies to expedite the construction of warships. This includes a focus on indigenization, with GRSE aiming to maintain over 90% indigenous content in future projects, thereby supporting the Government of India’s "Make in India" initiative.





As of March 31, 2023, GRSE's order book stood at approximately ₹25,111 crore, bolstered by recent contracts for four NGOPVs valued at ₹3,550 crore. This reflects growing confidence from the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy in GRSE's capabilities.





In addition to NGOPVs, GRSE is engaged in various other projects including advanced frigates, survey vessels, and anti-submarine warfare crafts. The shipyard is also diversifying into weaponry production, having secured contracts for naval guns and other equipment.







