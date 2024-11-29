



A French carrier strike group, led by the Charles de Gaulle, is currently en route to the Indo-Pacific region, with plans to arrive in India around mid-December 2024. This deployment comes amid increasing tensions and aggressive maritime activities from China in the region.





The Charles de Gaulle is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier weighing 42,500 tons and is equipped with approximately 12 Rafale jets. It will participate in joint exercises with the Indian Navy, reinforcing the strategic partnership between France and India. The carrier's arrival is significant as it symbolizes France's commitment to maintaining a robust naval presence in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in response to China's assertive actions.





This deployment aligns with France's broader strategy to enhance its military cooperation with Indo-Pacific nations, which includes planned drills not only with India but also with Japan and the Philippines for the first time. The ongoing collaboration aims to promote maritime security and stability in a region of strategic importance.





Besides, the recent docking of the Amerigo Vespucci, a historic training ship of the Italian Navy, in Mumbai from November 28 to December 2, 2024, underscores the strengthening defence ties between India and Italy. This visit is notable as it marks the ship's first arrival in India during its world tour, which aims to promote Italian culture and excellence globally.



The Amerigo Vespucci is accompanied by a delegation that includes Matteo Perego di Cremnago, the Italian Undersecretary of State for Defence, and Admiral Enrico Credendino, Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy. Their presence signifies Italy's commitment to enhancing bilateral defence relations with India.

The initiative is part of a broader campaign supported by various Italian ministries, including the Ministry of Defence, aimed at showcasing Italy's maritime heritage and fostering international cooperation.

This event is part of a larger trend where Western nations, particularly Italy and France, are increasing their military presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid rising tensions with China. The upcoming arrival of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in India further highlights this pivot towards enhanced defence collaboration in response to regional security challenges.

Recent discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have also focused on deepening cooperation in national security, reflecting a mutual interest in addressing common threats.







