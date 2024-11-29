



The Indian Army has launched the Eklavya digital platform, a significant advancement in officer training aimed at modernizing military education. This initiative was introduced by General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff, as part of the Army's "Decade of Transformation" strategy, aligning with its 2024 theme of "Year of Technology Absorption" .





Eklavya was developed at no cost by the Bhaskar Acharya National Institute of Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG-N) and is hosted on the Army Data Network. This ensures a scalable architecture that can integrate various training establishments seamlessly .





The platform currently features 96 courses from 17 premier training establishments. These courses are categorized into three main types:





Focused on foundational knowledge to support offline training.





Appointment/Assignment-Specific Courses, tailored modules for officers in specialized roles, covering areas such as information warfare and financial planning.





Eklavya is a professional development suite which Includes courses on leadership, strategy, and emerging technologies, along with access to research materials through a “Knowledge Highway” .





Eklavya allows officers to enrol in courses at any stage of their careers, promoting continuous learning and operational readiness and a flexible learning environment. This flexibility aims to decongest physical training programs and better prepare officers for modern challenges .





General Dwivedi emphasised that Eklavya represents a pivotal shift towards leveraging technology in military training. The platform not only enhances educational opportunities but also prepares officers for the complexities of contemporary warfare by equipping them with relevant skills and knowledge .





In summary, the Eklavya platform is a transformative step for the Indian Army, facilitating advanced training methodologies that align with current technological advancements and operational needs.







